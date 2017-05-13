Barnstormers Rally, Win 7th Straight Game

DES MOINES - It came down to the final minute but the Iowa Barnstormers escaped with a 56-54 win Saturday night over Cedar Rapids.

The titans have the worst record in the IFL at 1-11, but they gave Iowa all it could handle.  The win improves Iowa to 9-2 overall, tied for the 2nd best record in the entire league.

Barnstormer QB Travis Partridge accounted for 7 TD's.  The Titans are coached by former Hawkeye Wide Receiver Marvin McNutt.  Cedar Rapids QB Brion Carnes, a former UNI Panther, threw for 8 TD's

The Stormers travel to Wichita Falls next week.

 