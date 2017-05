Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DES MOINES, Iowa -- A Des Moines man led police on a high-speed chase overnight with a passenger and young child in the back seat.

Just after 2 a.m. on Saturday, police tried pulling over the driver near Union Park, but he took off. The suspect drove about four miles before hitting a dead end along the 1500 block of NE 58th Avenue. He then took off on foot, but police caught up to him and he was taken into custody.

The passengers in the car were not hurt.