The Farmers Market can be a fun experience, but it can also be overwhelming for kids with crowds, dogs and lots to take in. Nicole Opfer with dsm4kids has some great suggestions on how you can make the best of your visit and what Farmers Markets in the Des Moines Metro are adding to get kids more engaged in this Iowa experience.

If you'd like more information, visit dsm4kids Farmers Market guide here.