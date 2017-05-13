Former First Lady Obama Criticizes Trump Administration’s Delay of Rules on Healthy School Lunches

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WASHINGTON D.C. -- Former First Lady Michelle Obama is criticizing the Trump administration's decision to delay federal rules aimed at making school lunches healthier.

At the Building a Healthier Future Summit in Washington D.C. on Friday, Mrs. Obama said more nutritional school meals are needed since millions of kids nationwide eat federally subsidized meals at school. She launched the Let's Move initiative to help solve the issue of childhood obesity.

She also questions why food should be political, adding it is time for adults to take charge.

"This is where you really have to look at motives. You know, you have to stop and think, 'why don't you want our kids to have good food at school? What is wrong with you?'"

At the summit, Obama talked about what her family has been up to since leaving office. She says she and the former president are busy settling into their new home in Washington D.C.