We are in the thick of planting season now! Tim Rundlett from Waukee's Earl May has suggestions on plants that rabbits won't eat, if there are any benefits to raised gardens when it comes to avoiding pests, when to split hostas and how to kill bull thistle. Get your answers in this video.

