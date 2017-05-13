× Multiple Deaths Reported After Plane that Left Davenport Crashes in Kentucky

KENTUCKY — The governor of Kentucky reports multiple people are dead after a small plane crashed in southern part of the state.

The National Transportation Safety Board says the plane was headed from Davenport, Iowa, to Muscle Shoals, Alabama, when it went down in a heavily-wooded area near Hopkinsville on Friday morning.

Due to the condition of the wreckage, officials cannot tell how many people were in the plane at the time of the crash.