Number of Fake Wells Fargo Accounts May be Higher Than Initially Believed

UNITED STATES -- Wells Fargo may have opened even more unauthorized bank accounts than previously known.

The banking giant was fined $185 million last fall after it was discovered that employees illegally opened millions of accounts for customers who had not authorized them to do so.

At the time, it was estimated more than two million fake accounts were opened. Now, attorneys suing Wells Fargo on behalf of those customers say the figure is about 3.5 million.

A bank spokesman said the new claim is unverified and only an estimation.