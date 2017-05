× Police Investigating Death of Perry Teen

PERRY, Iowa — Authorities in Perry are investigating the death of a teenage girl.

Around 6:30 p.m. on Friday, police responded to 1708 1st Avenue on a report of an unresponsive 16-year-old female. Upon arrival, officials declared the teen was deceased.

The investigation is ongoing and an autopsy is scheduled for early next week to determine the cause of death.