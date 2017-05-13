× Police Investigating Saturday Shooting in Des Moines

DES MOINES, Iowa — Police are currently investigating a shooting in Des Moines.

Just before 5 p.m. on Saturday, police were dispatched to 3rd and Kenyon on a report of shots fired.

Police say one man suffered a gunshot wound, but the injury is believed to be non-life threatening. He was transported to a hospital.

Investigators are now interviewing neighbors, who reportedly saw a man run from the residence out into the street screaming for help.

Officials are also looking for a red Jeep with Illinois plates that is believed to be connected to the shooting.

This is a developing story.