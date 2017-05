Please enable Javascript to watch this video

COLFAX, Iowa -- Fire crews in the town of Colfax spent the early morning hours battling a massive machine shed fire.

The fire happened just after 3 a.m. in the 4200 block of Fox Street in a rural part of town.

Multiple crews were on the scene to put out the flames, but it wasn't easy. Crews had to truck in water from neighboring communities because there were no fire hydrants in the area.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.