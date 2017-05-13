× Two Killed in Poweshiek County Car Crash

POWESHIEK COUNTY, Iowa — The Iowa State Patrol is investigating a crash in eastern Iowa that left two people dead.

Thirty-one-year-old Randall Paul of Grinnell and 65-year-old Rosa Santos of Oskaloosa were killed in the crash and three other people were injured.

The crash happened on Highway 146 south of I-80 in Poweshiek County. A vehicle heading southbound crossed the center line, striking a northbound vehicle head-on. All of the passengers were wearing their seatbelts.