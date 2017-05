Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WAUKEE, Iowa -- A tattoo parlor in Waukee is leaving a permanent mark on people for a good cause.

All day on Saturday, tattoo artists at Warrior Tattoo Studio will be busy creating special tattoos.

The owner of the parlor is a veteran and says the tattoo represents the very real struggle veterans, active duty members, and their families face.

All proceeds will go towards the construction of a veterans memorial at the Waukee Community Center.