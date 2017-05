Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WYOMING -- A $10,000 reward is up to find whoever illegally shot and killed a rare white wolf at Yellowstone National Park.

The 12-year-old wolf was one of only three known white wolves in the park. Investigators believe the female wolf was shot on April 10th or 11th.

The National Park Service and Center for Biological Diversity are each offering $5,000 rewards for information that leads to an arrest.