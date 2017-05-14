× Driver Arrested After Early Morning Car Chase

DES MOINES, Iowa — An early morning pursuit ended with a crash and suspect on the loose.

Just after 3 a.m. on Sunday, a Des Moines police officer tried pulling over a speeding car along Hickman Road. Officers say the driver, 25-year-old Randy Rocha Nunez, refused to stop, then sped through the intersection of 49th St. and Holcomb Avenue and crashed into a fire hydrant. He then took off on foot.

Rocha Nunez was later arrested and booked into the Polk County Jail.

There was one female passenger in the car at the time of the crash, who was taken to a local hospital.