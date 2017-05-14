Father Escapes with Son and Dog After Car Catches on Fire

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GRIMES, Iowa -- A father's quick actions saved his child and dog after his car started to fill with smoke and flames.

Luke McGinn said he didn't have much of a warning before his car caught fire on Sunday as he was driving from Charles City to Grimes.

"As soon as the cabin started filling with smoke I just knew I had to get my son out and my dog out," he said.

Once he did, he could only look at his burning vehicle with amazement.

"I was scared at first when the cabin started filling and my son was still sitting in the backseat still strapped into his child seat. That was my first thought, 'get the car stopped, get him out,'" said McGinn.

His car is now a total loss, but McGinn--an insurance agent--said he's thankful the vehicle was covered. He is also thankful for the members of the Grimes Fire Department who were able to put the fire out quickly.