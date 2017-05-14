Iowa Ag Secretary May Take Position at USDA

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

IOWA -- An Iowa farmer could soon be calling Washington D.C. home.

Bill Northey is rumored become the Undersecretary of Farm Production and Conservation for the USDA.

The three-term agriculture secretary responded about the position on Facebook, but could not confirm anything.

He said, "I appreciate the kind comments and support from so many friends here in Iowa and across the country as news has circulated recently about a possible role for me at USDA. The appointment process can take time to unfold and it is important not to be overly presumptive."

He goes on to say, "I hope you will all understand that I cannot confirm anything or make any formal comment about the rumored appointment at USDA. I look forward to communicating about that more openly at the appropriate time."

If Northey accepts the position, part of his role would be to focus on domestic agriculture issues.