× Officials Identify Iowans Killed in Kentucky Plane Crash

HOPKINSVILLE, Kentucky — On Friday, an Iowa couple was killed after a plane leaving Davenport crashed in Kentucky.

Our sister station KWWL reports Dominic and Dr. Dianne Giammetta of Bettendorf both died in the crash. Dr. Giammetta worked in the Quad Cities as an OB/GYN.

The Federal Aviation Administration reports the aircraft was a Beechcraft Bonanza that seats up to six people.

The plane was heading to Muscle Shoals, Alabama, when it crashed in a heavily-wooded area near Hopkinsville, Kentucky.