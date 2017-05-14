Paul Ryan Discusses Obamacare at Wisconsin Republican Convention

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WISCONSIN -- House Speaker Paul Ryan thanked Wisconsin Republicans for delivering the state's 10 electoral votes to President Donald Trump.

Ryan spoke at the state Republican party convention in the Wisconsin Dells on Saturday. He said the GOP has an opportunity to enact its agenda now that they have control of the House, Senate, and White House. He also spoke about the effort to repeal Obamacare, saying the House delivered on promises Republicans made to undo the law.

"Ignore all the blowback that you see on TV on Obamacare," said Ryan. "Obamacare is a failing, collapsing law, you just need to know this. And we put our time into it this year in the House, but we made good on our word. We told you last year what we would repeal and replace Obamacare with, and you know what, last week we passed it out of the House and now that bill is going on over to the Senate."

Ryan also talked about the economy, national security, and tax reform.