Katy Perry Tour Coming to Des Moines

DES MOINES, Iowa – Pop star Katy Perry is coming back to Iowa to perform.

Des Moines has been slated for a stop on the singer’s latest tour, Witness, in December. Perry will play a show at Wells Fargo Arena on December 2nd.

Tickets go on sale May 22nd for the concert.

The “Fireworks” and “Teenage Dream” artist was last in Des Moines in October of 2015 when she performed at a rally for then presidential candidate Hillary Clinton.

Her experience in Iowa made such an impression that when it came time for her to debut “Chained to the Rhythm” in February, she chose Des Moines as part of the viral campaign. A disco ball MP3 player was chained to the “Nomad” sculpture at the Pappajohn Sculpture Park.