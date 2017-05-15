× Ames Council to Discuss Fireworks Rules Tuesday

AMES, Iowa –The city of Ames will address the issue of fireworks this week.

Right now, the city has an ordinance in effect that prohibits the use of consumer fireworks.

Tuesday night, the city council will consider whether it will keep the ordinance in place or repeal it. City leaders will also consider adding safety measures for people selling fireworks.

The meeting is set for 6:00 p.m. at City Hall and the public is encouraged to attend.

The council will also discuss downtown and Campustown parking and fees.