Ames Marks Bike to Work All Week

AMES, Iowa- It’s National Bike to Work Week, and the City of Ames has planned observances all week.

Monday the a breakfast was held for bikers on their way to work in front of City Hall.

“So really just an opportunity to highlight bicycling as a method of transportation or as a form of recreation,” said Steve Libby of the Ames Bicycle Coalition.

Libby said that while Ames is a bicycle friendly community, the city is still looking for more ways to incorporate bikes as a part of normal street traffic.

“One of the examples that the city is been doing and this is of course recognizing a bicycle as part of the transportation system overall,” said Libby. “One of the things that are doing over the past few years is putting radar detectors at a stoplight intersections, such so that bicycles are recognized by the timings signal in the traffic signal.

Bike to work breakfasts are being held all over town this week.

