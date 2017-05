× Average Des Moines Gas Prices Falling

DES MOINES, Iowa — Going to the pump will be a little bit nicer this week.

Average retail gasoline prices in Des Moines have fallen 2.3 cents per gallon this past week, averaging $2.39 per gallon as of Sunday.

The averages come from a survey of 234 gas outlets around the Des Moines area conducted by technology company GasBuddy.