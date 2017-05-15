× Exploratory Campaign Committee May Mean Gubernatorial Run for Iowa Democrat

IOWA — On Tuesday, the race for the Democratic gubernatorial nomination could officially get a little more crowded.

State Representative Todd Prichard has already launched an exploratory committee for a run for governor, and has scheduled three public events to provide an update on his campaign on Tuesday.

Prichard will speak in his hometown of Charles City in the morning, before travelling to Cedar Rapids and Des Moines.

If he makes his run official, Prichard will join fellow candidates Nate Boulton, Rich Leopold, Andy McGuire, and Jon Neiderbach. Businessman Fred Hubbell is also considering a run for governor.