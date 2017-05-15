Governor Reminds Drivers About Importance of Sharing Road with Farmers

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

IOWA -- On Monday morning, Governor Branstad reminded Iowans about the need to share the roads with farmers.

"We have farm vehicles out on the roads. This means an increase in slow-moving vehicles and farm machinery on the roads, and these vehicles are out not only from sunrise to sunset, but oftentimes after dark," said the governor.

There has already been one deadly accident involving farm machinery this spring. Kenny Mosher was killed when his tractor was rear-ended near his Aurora home. Former star of The Bachelor, Chris Soules, is charged with leaving the scene of a deadly accident. Prosecutors say open containers of alcohol were found in his truck.

Branstad and Lieutenant Governor Kim Reynolds say they aren't bringing up the issue only because of Soules, but because of the increase in all fatalities on Iowa roads in recent years.

Soules is scheduled to be back in court on May 23rd.