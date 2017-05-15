Investigation Into Death of Perry Teen Continues, No Charges Filed

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PERRY, Iowa -- Perry authorities and now the Department of Human Services are looking into the death of a 16-year-old girl.

Her body was found inside a home on 1st Avenue on Friday, but autopsy results examined on Monday have not yet determined her cause of death. DHS is not yet ruling anything out, including possible child abuse.

The house in which the teen's body was found is also a day care called Rays of Sunshine, and according to the city's website it belongs to Marc and Misty Ray. Documents obtained from DHS say the day care also doubles as a foster home, and Marc and Misty have been combating improper discipline and nutrition complaints since 2013.

Many questions remain unanswered at this time including where the homeowners are, what the girl's name is, and who were parents are.

Neighbors say they are still in shock.

"It's all just hearsay, what I've heard, and I'm in shock, I really am. I can't believe it was right behind me," said resident Kaitlin Penning.

The principal of Perry High School says the girl was not a student at the school.

Officials say the investigation is still in its early stages and no charges have yet been filed.