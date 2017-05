Please enable Javascript to watch this video

IOWA FALLS - Iowa Falls-Alden is having a banner season in boys soccer. The Cadets are 15-0, ranked 6th in Class 2A. IFA is the highest scoring team in the state.

Monday night they beat Gladbrook-Reinbeck (ranked 4th in class 1A) 7-3. Marcos Vila scored 3 goals, Logan Steelman and Logan Ward each added 2.