Lt. Governor Has Transition Plan, She Just Won’t Share It Yet

DES MOINES, Iowa — Lieutenant Governor Kim Reynolds will name her own replacement when she becomes governor–or maybe she won’t. Or maybe she has another plan. Whatever her plan is, she said Monday that she has it finalized. She just isn’t ready to let Iowans know about it.

“We have decided what we’re going to do,” Reynolds said, “We will let Iowans know when the time is appropriate.”

That means not until after the U.S. Senate confirms Governor Terry Branstad as the next Ambassador to China, which is expected later this week.

Reynolds had planned for months to name her successor when she becomes governor. But Attorney General Tom Miller, a Democrat, complicated the situation for the Republican administration. Miller ruled on May 1st that Reynolds didn’t have the legal authority to choose the next lt. governor, despite previously saying last December that she did.

Reynolds told Channel 13 in an exclusive interview later that day that she had already interviewed three candidates to become her lt. governor.

Reynolds and Branstad maintain that she does have the authority to choose her successor. They could push the issue and ask the Iowa Supreme Court to clarify the matter. “We’re not going to answer that,” Branstad said Monday to a question about whether the administration would seek that clarification.