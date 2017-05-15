Man Injured in Des Moines Park Shooting

DES MOINES, Iowa – Police are investigating after one man was shot Sunday at a local park.

Officers were called to Broadlawns Medical Center around 1:15 p.m. after the victim in the shooting was dropped off.

The victim told police the shooting happened at Prospect Park near the boat ramp but officers were not able to find the scene of the crime. The victim said he and his father were in the park smoking marijuana when a black male in his early 20s approached them and shot him in the stomach.

The victim’s injuries are not considered life-threatening.

No arrests have been made in the case.