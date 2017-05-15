Marshalltown Welcomes A New Power Plant

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MARSHALLTOWN, Iowa -- The Marshalltown community has formally welcomed Alliant Energy’s new gas-fired power plant with a formal ribbon cutting.

The $654 million plant employed 1,200 workers during construction, and will employ around 20 workers to operate and maintain. The plant will generate 650 megawatts each day--enough to power half a million homes. This is the largest project ever in Marshall County.

City and company officials as well as Lieutenant Governor Kim Reynolds were on hand for the ceremony and ribbon cutting.

“A facility project like this comes along very rarely, and that says a lot about this city and this community,” said Lt. Governor Reynolds. “It sends a strong positive message to local residents. Alliant Energy could have built this generating station anywhere in Iowa, but they chose to do it here.”

“Alliant has been a great corporate citizen,” said Marshalltown Mayor James Lawrence. “They have, I believe, participated and supported nearly every major project that went on in this community over the years.”

The mayor added Alliant helped provide training to Marshalltown firefighters on conducting rescues in a plant like this. Oftentimes firemen would have to scale tall parts of the plant or crawl inside a confined space.