Metro Elementary Students Given Gift of Better Vision

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DES MOINES, Iowa -- A group of students at Lovejoy Elementary are receiving the gift of good vision.

A number of sponsors for a new program called Vision to Learn are providing 20 students with better eyeglasses at no cost. The initiative is designed to provide low-income students with the glasses they need to better help them with their education.

"Today we're about to the change the lives of 20 Lovejoy students by giving them glasses, seeing eye glasses, for the very first time. These may be students who are struggling to read, to see the projector and the whiteboard in the classroom, or to participate in class. And today, Vision to Learn will give them a vital tool they need to continue their learning."

Most low-income students--95%--do not have the appropriate glasses they need. Through this program, students will be able to have one pair at home and one pair at school.