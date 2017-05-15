× Names of Iowa Officers Being Added to National Peace Officers Memorial Wall

WASHINGTON D.C. — Seven metro police officers who died in the line of duty will be honored for their service Monday.

Five of those deaths occurred last year alone.

Wednesday marks National Peace Officers Memorial Day. It follows a candlelight vigil from over the weekend.

President Donald Trump will lay a wreath during a service on the grounds of the capitol Wednesday morning to honor the fallen officers. About 40,000 people are expected to attend the service.

The year of 2016 was an especially painful one for the men and women in blue. One-hundred and forty-three officers were killed, including five metro officers.

Officers Susan Farrell and Carlos Puente Morales were killed by a drunk driver in March of last year.

West Des Moines police Sergeant Shawn Miller died in a motorcycle crash in August.

Then in November, Des Moines Sergeant Tony Beminio and Urbandale Officer Justin Martin were gunned down in their police cars.

All of their names will be added to the National Peace Officer Memorial Wall.

Sergeant Paul Parizek with Des Moines police told us last week that Chief Dana Wingert and fellow officers will be at the service.

“It’s a huge event for us and it’s something that we are proud to participate in, the families are going to be out there. It’s just a nice way to honor their sacrifice and the commitment of the cops moving forward,” said Parizek.

Two other Iowa officers will be added to the memorial after their deaths were determined to have happened in the line of duty.

Des Moines Officer David Bowen died following a stroke in 2008 and Waterloo Officer Adam Liddle died after he collapse during a workout in 2015.