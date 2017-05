× One Critically Injured in Guthrie Center Fire

GUTHRIE CENTER, Iowa — The State Fire Marshal’s Office is investigating an overnight fire in Guthrie Center.

Crews were called to 1005 Main Street around 12:30 a.m. Monday. The Guthrie County Sheriff’s Office says one person was critically hurt in the fire and flown to Nebraska for medical treatment.

The cause of the fire is being investigated.

More details are expected to be released Monday afternoon.