WATERLOO, Iowa -- A Waterloo woman had a close call at the Cedar River this weekend.

Chloe Adams, 18, slipped on rocks while fishing and fell into the water just below the dam in Cedar Falls.

Police were able to throw a rescue disc on a rope line to Adams and pulled her to a concrete pier. From there, they were able to lift her out of the water and on top of the dam.

Adams was hospitalized as a precaution but is expected to be fine.