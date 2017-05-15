Severe Storms Possible in Northern Iowa Monday

It is a hot and humid day in much of Central Iowa for this Monday, but some thunderstorms may begin to impact parts of northern Iowa this afternoon and evening.

Northeast Iowa, Southeast Minnesota and parts of Western Wisconsin are under an enhanced risk area for severe storms. This means numerous severe storms are expected in this area with more persistent and widespread activity. Down to about Highway 30, there is a slight risk area for severe storms for scattered severe storms and more short-lived and not widespread activity. Isolated intense storms are possible in this area.

An area of rain and isolated thunderstorms in northwest Iowa Monday morning will continue to track east across far Northern Iowa during the afternoon. These storms may intensify after 2 PM. This complex of rain is going to follow a warm front across southern Minnesota tracking east along front through Southern Minnesota and Northern Iowa. It will push into Wisconsin and Northeast Illinois this evening.

The Des Moines Metro looks to remain dry, but a few isolated cells may redevelop off some outflow of the complex of storms discussed previous. These storm cells could impact Fort Dodge and Story City through the evening hours.

Tuesday will be another warm and humid day with highs again in the upper 80s. Storms will impact the state again after 7 PM on Tuesday night through the early morning on Wednesday. These storms may also be severe. As the center of low pressure is centered over the state on Wednesday, rain and a few thunderstorms will be possible during the daytime hours on Wednesday. Temperatures will be cooler in the 70s.