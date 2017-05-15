× Stan Lee Among Celebrity Figures Appearing at Des Moines Convention This Weekend

DES MOINES, Iowa — One of the great authors of modern American literature is coming to Des Moines this weekend.

On Monday, organizers of Wizard World Conventions announced Stan Lee will appear on Friday and Saturday at the Iowa Events Center. Lee is the creator of some of biggest characters in comic book history, including Spider-Man, The Incredible Hulk, the Fantastic Four, and the X-Men.

Among other notable guests in Des Moines this weekend will be actors John Cusack, Jon Heder of Napoleon Dynamite fame, and Barry Bostwick from The Rocky Horror Picture Show.

The convention runs Friday night and all day Saturday and Sunday. Admission tickets are just $10, but autographs will cost fans more money. A guaranteed autograph from Stan Lee will run cost $400.