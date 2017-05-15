U.S. Beef Allowed In China

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The U.S. may be able to get beef and other agricultural products into China soon.

President Donald Trump tweeted, "China just agreed that the U.S. will be allowed to sell beef, and other major products, into China once again."

If China goes through with that, it would be the first time since 2004 that U.S. beef would enter the country. It was originally closed to exports because of mad cow disease concerns.

The Iowa Cattlemen's Association says this is an important step, but American beef will need another round of technical consultations between the U.S. and China before it can head to Chinese Consumers.

President Trump and Ag Secretary Sonny Perdue have promised to get U.S. beef into China.