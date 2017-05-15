‘We Thought About That,’ Governor Says About Possibility of Moving to Dangerous Place

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DES MOINES, Iowa--Iowa Governor Terry Branstad has more reason to pay attention to what is happening on the other side of the world. Branstad is waiting for his expected confirmation later this week from the U.S. Senate to become the next Ambassador to China.

Relations between China and North Korea have become increasingly strained as North Korea has tested several ballistic missiles, including another one Sunday.

"We thought about that," the governor said Monday when asked about the potential danger of moving closer to North Korea. "Beijing isn't too far from Korea. We understand that," he said, "We understand that there is a certain amount of danger with this."

It is 503 miles by air between Beijing and Pyongyang.