‘Will & Grace’ Cast Woos Viewers with Hilariously Self-Aware Song

The cast of NBC’s “Will & Grace” is ready to welcome back viewers to the sitcom apartment they could never afford in real life. Their words, not ours.

More than a decade may have passed since “Will & Grace” went off the air, but the cast’s self-deprecating wit remains the same, if a new teaser for the show’s return is to be believed.

NBC released the 5-minute teaser as part of its Upfronts presentation to advertisers in New York.

In the somewhat meta video, Will (Eric McCormack), Grace (Debra Messing), Karen (Megan Mullally) and Jack (Sean Hayes) return to their old stomping ground for a song about their return.

Grace is a little hesitant to sign on for the revival. But the rest of the cast reminds her that little has changed.

As Karen and Jack have a slap fight, Karen assures Grace, “Everything’s as if we never said goodbye.”

“Will & Grace” returns to NBC in the fall as part of a rebooted Must See TV lineup. “This Is Us” will anchor the night.

The “Will & Grace” revival as officially picked up by NBC in January, following an election-themed mini-reunion that sparked interest from fans.