'Bachelor' Star Entering Written Not Guilty Plea

BUCHANAN COUNTY, Iowa — Former Bachelor star Chris Soules will not appear in court next week.

Soules was scheduled for court on Tuesday, May 23rd, but has instead filed a written plea. He is pleading not guilty to one count of leaving the scene of a fatal accident.

In April, Soules rear-ended a tractor, killing 66-year-old Kenny Mosher. Soules called 911 to report the accident, but left the scene before police arrived. Prosecutors say there were open alcohol containers in his truck.

A judge has yet to set Soules’ trial date.