Colfax Sheep and Goat Auction, May 13

The Colfax sheep and goat auction on Saturday saw a good run of 670 head of sheep.

Feeder lambs fetched the days high average price of $2.38 per pound, while fed lambs averaged $1.75 per pound.

Sheep weight class to average price per pound:

40-50- $2.4250

50-60- $2.4250

60-70- $2.35

70-80- $2.21

80-90- $2.3250

90-100- $2.55

100-110- $2.10

110-120- $1.85

120-130- $1.85

140-150- $1.50

150+- $1.4750

The 102 head of goats at the auction saw a high average price ranging from $125 to $190 per head.

Goat weight class to average price per head:

30-45- $125

45-60- $172.50

60-75- $190