Colfax Sheep and Goat Auction, May 13

The Colfax sheep and goat auction on Saturday saw a good run of 670 head of sheep.
Feeder lambs fetched the days high average price of $2.38 per pound, while fed lambs averaged $1.75 per pound.
Sheep weight class to average price per pound:
40-50- $2.4250
50-60- $2.4250
60-70- $2.35
70-80- $2.21
80-90- $2.3250
90-100- $2.55
100-110- $2.10
110-120- $1.85
120-130- $1.85
140-150- $1.50
150+- $1.4750
The 102 head of goats at the auction saw a high average price ranging from $125 to $190 per head.
Goat weight class to average price per head:
30-45- $125
45-60- $172.50
60-75- $190