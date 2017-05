× DOT Reports 100 Traffic Fatalities in Iowa This Year

IOWA — The Iowa Department of Transportation says the state hit the 100 traffic fatalities mark on Tuesday.

This also happened last year, but it was much sooner. There were already 120 traffic deaths in Iowa at this time in 2016, and 127 in 2012.

Last year a total of 404 Iowans died on the roads, which is the highest number in decades.