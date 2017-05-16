× Harlan Survives Tornado Warning as Storms Roll Across Iowa

HARLAN, Iowa- Early evening here the Shelby County town of Harlan was under a tornado warning. A shelf cloud with a dark black center approached the town.

Winds blew some trees down and knocked the power out in town.

“I ust looked out at the pool area and saw there was a pretty bad storm coming, ‘said Settle Inn Manager Dawn Williams. “I heard the sirens and started knocking on everyones’ doors got everybody out here.

Guests had to wait in the lobby in the dark. Arriving guests couldn’t check in as the computer was down due to no power.

Harlan police said some trees were down in town on private property, no roads were blocked. There was one report of some roads being blocked in Shelby, due to downed trees.