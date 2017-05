Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Iowa City --- In their final home game of the season, Iowa came from behind in the 9th inning for the second straight game, and beat Omaha in dramatic fashion, 10-9.

Jake Adams hit two home runs for Iowa. He now has 21 on the season, one off the school record, and third nationally.

Iowa still has a shot to win the Big Ten title with a sweep this weekend at Illinois.