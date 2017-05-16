× Hillary Clinton Encourages Americans to Move ‘Onward Together’ With New Political Organization

UNITED STATES — Hillary Clinton has announced her post-2016 election plans.

The plan involves a political organization aimed at funding “resistance” groups that are standing up to President Donald Trump. On Monday, Clinton tweeted that she was launching Onward Together.

We're launching Onward Together to encourage people to get involved, organize, and even run for office. https://t.co/8exooosvZ5 — Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) May 15, 2017

Sources told CNN Clinton was working with former aides and donors to build an organization that will fund and invest in groups that have impressed her since her 2016 election loss. Some of those groups include Swing Left, Emerge America, Color of Change, Indivisible, and Run for Something.