Police Investigating Sunday Morning Kum & Go Robbery

NEVADA, Iowa — Police are investigating an armed robbery that took place on Sunday.

At approximately 2 a.m., police were dispatched to the Kum & Go at 731 Lincoln Highway.

Officials say a suspect approached the clerk with a firearm demanding cash, and left the store with an unknown amount of money. Nobody was injured during the incident.

The suspect is described as possibly Hispanic, 5’7″ tall weighing 160-170 pounds, and was wearing a hoodie, sunglasses, and bandanna.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Nevada Public Safety Department at 515-382-4593 or Crime Stoppers of Central Iowa at 515-233-1400.