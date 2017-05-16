Record Number of HIV Diagnoses Partially Due to Access to Testing

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

IOWA -- A record number of HIV diagnoses in Iowa was reported for last year, but now public health officials say that may change due to changes in insurance coverage.

The Iowa Department of Health says the high number of diagnoses--136 last year--is not all bad. Officials say it's due in part to greater access to testing. Iowa also leads the nation in treatment of people after diagnosis.

Public health experts say recent hits to health care on the state level could affect the number of people who opt for testing.

"Anything that could affect their insurance and access to care, we would worry about fewer people being diagnosed with HIV status or people with HIV have less access to health care," said Nicole Kolm-Valdivia, with the Department of Health.

