Rep. Prichard Joins Iowa Gubernatorial Race

CHARLES CITY, Iowa – Another Democrat has joined the race to become Iowa’s governor.

Rep. Todd Prichard officially launched his campaign Tuesday morning in his hometown of Charles City, in northeast Iowa.

During his announcement Prichard told supporters:

“For years, we’ve watched as the Branstad-Reynolds Administration has taken care of big corporations and the wealthy – while leaving Iowa’s working people behind, especially in small communities like mine. This has become The Forgotten Iowa – the people far outside the spotlight of Des Moines who may be 20 or 200 miles away, but when taken together, are too often a world apart. It is time we have a governor that will fight for them and raise wages across all Iowa Communities.”

Prichard’s “Every Iowan Tour” will also visit Cedar Rapids and Des Moines Tuesday.

Prichard joins fellow candidates Nate Boulton, Rich Leopold, Andy McGuire, and Jon Neiderbach. Businessman Fred Hubbell is also considering a run for governor.