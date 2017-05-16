× Severe Storms Are Moving Through Central Iowa

Strong to severe storms are moving across central Iowa this evening and are expected to continue through the overnight. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch is currently in effect for central Iowa until 3 AM.

Three separate lines of storms are pushing across the Midwest and have had a history of producing 70 mph wind gusts and some 1″ hail.

Around 12,000 people are without power near Fort Dodge after storms downed trees across the city. Another round of storms are expected to push through central Iowa tomorrow afternoon and they could also be severe.

Keep it tuned to our social media pages for updates. You can also watch a live stream of our newscasts on the 13 Warm Me App.