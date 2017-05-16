× Urbandale Police Holding Peace Officers Memorial Service

URBANDALE, Iowa — A day after a ceremony in the nation’s capital to honor law enforcement officers killed in the line of duty, the Urbandale Police Department is hosting its own event.

The annual Peace Officers Memorial Service is being held Tuesday evening.

The service will honor officers who lost their lives in the line of duty last year and the families of officers.

Officer Justin Martin, who joined the Urbandale Police Department in 2015, was gunned down while sitting in his patrol car in November of 2016.

The event is at the New Hope Assembly Church located at 4425 70th Street in Urbandale beginning at 5:30 p.m.

The service is open to the community.