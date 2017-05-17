× Alleged East Side Domestic Incident Turns Into Shooting, Shooter Claims Self Defense

DES MOINES, Iowa — Police are preparing an arrest warrant for a man who two women say tried to run them off the road Tuesday night; before one of the women shot him.

According to the police report the two women in the car were 33 year-old Amanda Garcia and 23 year-old Katie Griffin. According to the women, Griffin was in an argument with her ex-boyfriend 36 year-old Frank Rivas earlier in the day. They claim he ended up leaving the scene of the argument in his car, backing over Griffin’s foot in the process.

Griffin says she wasn’t injured and didn’t initially report the incident to police.

Just before midnight the two say Rivas spotted them driving by the Kum and Go at East 21st and Guthrie. They claim he tried to run their car off the road, and Garcia fired a shot into Rivas’ car, hitting him in the knee.

Police were then flagged down near the scene by Rivas’ brother who informed them he had been shot.

Police found him sitting in the garage with a gunshot wound which revealed bone. He told police that the women had been the aggressors and he was simply trying to leave the Kum and Go after they started yelling at him. He says as he left Garcia shot him.

He was then taken to the hospital.

Police say ballistic evidence from the car doesn’t match up with Rivas’ claims.

Rivas left the hospital without treatment before an officer could question him further.

Police say at this point Garcia is not facing charges, however, they say in the early stages of the investigation it can’t be ruled out.

“We take gunfire in this city very seriously, whether it’s lawful or not, so we look at all those incidents the same as we would for criminal elements to see if and when charges might be appropriate. In this case it’s yet to be determined but the story certainly sounds like she felt legitimately threatened and responded appropriately” said Police Spokesman Paul Parizek.

Police say Garcia had a license to carry her weapon.